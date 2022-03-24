Economic crisis: Tone down on confusing terminologies – Gyampo advises government

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Senior Political Science lecturer with the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has asked the government, particularly Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to stay off the use of confusing terminologies in detailing the economic challenges being experienced.



According to him, communication on the economic challenges must be done in simple and plain language for ordinary people to understand.



Prof Gyampo, in a post on his social media handle, said the prevailing hard times require the support of the people.



He added that the government should endeavor to announce some delicately-balanced interventions that show massive sacrifices at the top, provide some reliefs for the already burdened Ghanaian, and at the same time, appeal to all everyone to tighten their belts.



This he believes will court public understanding, sympathy and support for the government as it navigates the current challenges.



His comments come at a time the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to address a press briefing today March 24, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo led the quarterly cabinet retreat to decide on ways to mitigate the current economic challenges.



We wrote to the President and we are hearing some of our proposals, perhaps, “coincidentally”, are being considered. We await to scrutinize and discuss what KOA presents to us.



There can be no meaningful navigation through these hard times without the support of the people. I therefore expect the announcement of some delicate-balanced interventions that show massive sacrifices at the top, provide some reliefs for the already burdened Ghanaian, and at the same time, appeal to all of us to tighten our belts.



Governments are elected to solve problems. But in times like this, they cannot do so without the support of the citizenry. This is not Economics and Finance. It is Political Science and also Political Sense.



Let’s see how this press briefing smartly whips up public understanding, sympathy and support.



It must be done in plain and simple language for ordinary people to understand. The confusing terminologies that are typically deployed by demagogues to talk their ways out, without communicating, must be toned down.



Everything must be broken down into simple language for all to appreciate what is there and what can be done.