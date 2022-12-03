Economic crisis: This is the time to take farmers and farming seriously – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised the government to take farmers and farming related businesses serious especially at this time of economic crisis.



In a message to wish farmers well on the occasion of Farmers’ Day on Friday, 2 December 2022, Mr Mahama urged the government to prioritise agribusiness and support it with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain.



He stressed that “with Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming related businesses serious”.



This he believes is “the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy.”



He applauded all farmers for their “priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.”



This year’s National Farmers' Day is being held in the Eastern Region on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”.