Economic crisis: Eliminate ex gratia, other goodies of appointees - Kwaku Azar tells government

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar) is advocating for the scrapping of ex gratia for government appointees together with other goodies such as per diems, car loans, clothing allowance and fuel coupons.



According to him, the government’s intention to slash salaries of appointees by 30% although welcoming was not enough to address the current economic challenges.



While lamenting the size of government, he opined that the number of political appointees should be reduced because some of the appointees lack quality and cannot discharge their duties effectively.



The CDD-Ghana fellow also proposed the reshuffling of government appointees to deal with the economic downturn.



“The salary cut is a start but it does not address the size, quality and perks aspect of the equation. There are too many political appointees. Here, I am not just talking about the Jubilee House but also the SOE and other public institutions. Some painful retrenchment is needed.



“People may not like to hear this but some of the appointees lack quality and cannot or do not add value. Some honest appraisal is needed.



“Further, while salary cut is good, the real problem is the perks —- fuel coupons, per diems, capacity building, car loans, ex gratia, clothing allowance, etc. Most, if not all, of these goodies must be eliminated or minimized.



“Finally, people tune out non-performers or those associated with non-performance. Meaningful reshuffling, not musical chairs, is the only panacea to this problem,” Kwaku Azar posted on his Facebook wall.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the weekend held a quarterly cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge to decide on ways to mitigate the current economic challenges.



Proposals that have emerged from the retreat is the government’s intention to review all of its flagship programmes.



Another government decision is to slash appointees’ salaries by 30%.



Already Council of State members through its chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, have announced that they will take a 20% slash off their allowances till end of year.



