Economic Recovery: We’ll put government under strict financial monitoring - GJA Prez

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has assured that the Association will put the government under strict financial discipline and see to it that Ghana recovers from its economic challenges.



This is captured under the theme for this year’s GJA Awards dubbed, “Working The Path Towards Economic Recovery; The Role of the Media.”



The GJA President gave the assurance when the GJA Executives paid a courtesy call on Kufour on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.



Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the meeting was to reiterate Mr. Agyekum Kufour’s commitment to his love for the media and to still associate themselves with him, to strengthen the bond between him and the media.



He commended the Former President for his contribution to press freedom and the growth of the media in Ghana.



The GJA President recalled that in 2001 when Mr. Agyekum Kufour was sworn in, he vowed to make defamation a civil case and no more a criminal case, which he did through Parliament.



Mr. Dwumfour also recalled that on July 27, 2001, the Criminal Libel Law was also repealed under the Kufour Administration through Parliament, adding that his Leadership also donated over five acres of land to the GJA, on which its Headquarters, the Press Centre was built.



He formally invited the Former President to the upcoming 26th annual GJA Awards which would be held on November 12, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



The theme for this Year’s GJA Awards is, “Working The Path Towards Economic Recovery; The Role of the Media.”



Touching on the theme, Mr. Dwumfour said, “As media, we pride ourselves as gatekeepers and watchdogs of the people’s rights and it is important to understand that our role and contribution in this current situation in the recovery process is very important because when the economy is doing well, it reflects in the growth of the media.



"We are partners in national development, for that matter, we see no reason why we do not have to play a role in the recovery process.”



He continued, ”Ghanaians are indeed suffering and this is all due to the economic hardship, we assure you that, we will take our constitutional mandate and role in putting government under strict financial discipline and seeing to it that we hit the recovery road for Ghana to take our rightful position.”



On his part, the former President commended the new Executives of the GJA and believed that they were doing a good job.



He, however, urged the media to ensure that they do not only report the ills of the society but as well the good deeds of the government as well as the positive sides of the country.



“Since you want to contribute to the proper development of the nation and society, you then must accept that high responsibility is entailed in your position, you must be responsible practically and physically in the way your Association leads the media generally in doing its work for the good of society and mankind. When you balance your reporting, you enable people to read between the lines even with the conduct of the government and other institutions within the land,” he said.



Meanwhile, he assured the GJA of his presence at the upcoming awards.