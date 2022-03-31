Economic Fighters League heads to Supreme Court over E-levy

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has served notices of heading to the Supreme Court over the passage of the e-levy.



The notice is second after some members of the Minority in Parliament also head to court for a stay of execution since they claim there was no quorum at the time the Majority passed the e-levy.



The National Spokesperson for the Economic Fighters League, Fighter John Koomson, in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Thursday, March 31, said they are also heading to the apex court of the land.



He explained that the passage is contrary to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and that it must not be allowed to stay.



They also issued a press release on their position.



Read the full details of the press release which brought up the above interview:



PRESS RELEASE



30/03/2022



#NEWCONSTITUTIONNOW: PASSING OF THE E-LEVY PROOF THAT PARLIAMENT IS NOT FOR THE PEOPLE



After months of a shameful political charade, the parliament of Ghana has proved to Ghanaians that its members do not stand with the People of Ghana. The Economic Fighters League commiserates with all Ghanaians and assures our brothers and sisters that their voices are heard.



Ghanaians have been explicit in our rejection of the E-levy since it was first introduced in the 2022 budget reading. Since then we have watched the people who are supposed to represent us, dance around the issue, trivialising the state of Ghanaian livelihood as they made E-levy cakes, and jumped in and out of chambers while discussing reducing a levy that the People have consistently said NO to.



It should not have to be stated that Ghanaians are already facing extreme hardship, with the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, in large part due to the recent changes to tax structures such as VAT, and the astronomical rising price of fuel. To pass the E-levy in this climate is simply wickedness, wickedness that the Ghanaian People will not forget.



There were many viable alternatives. This Parliament could have abolished ex gratia; it could have cut its frivolous expenditure; it could have reduced Article 71 office-holder’s pay; it could have cut tax concessions for foreign companies; it could have insisted on reclaiming Ghanaian ownership of Ghanaian resources. This Parliament could have committed itself to end corruption. But this Parliament instead chose to burden the already suffering Ghanaian People.



In ignoring the voices of the People, Parliament has confirmed what we all know – that this rotten system which is held in place by the corrupt NPP-NDC duopoly must be crushed in order to save the People of Mother Ghana.



The People MUST govern, something that can only happen under a new, people-centred Constitution.



A People’s Constitution must guarantee a long-term National Development Plan binding on all governments; must assure Proportional Representation in governance; must underpin a People’s Parliament that is able to hold the Executive accountable; must put the People first!



#NewConstitutionNOW



The Economic Fighters League has for years declared no confidence in the partisan crop of legislators who occupy Parliament under the false fourth republic. The display of deliberate incompetence by the NDC in the passage of E-Levy only serves to further justify Fighters’ call for a competent alternative beyond the partisan NPP-NDC corporations and their 30-year track record of refusal to represent the People in whom Ghana’s sovereignty resides.



The organisation is Power, in the streets and in Parliament; as such Fighters is organising to plant competent persons in Parliament, whose duty will be to protect the People’s interest.



ARISE, all Ghanaians – we must unite to reclaim power and break the rotten duopoly. Our very lives and livelihoods depend on it.



Towards the reclamation.



#NewConstitutionNOW #TheAlternativeIsComing



Revolutionary Regards,



Fighter John Koomson



National Spokesperson



Economic Fighters League



