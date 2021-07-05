Economic Fighters League boycotts NDC’s March for Justice demo

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Fighters have boycotted NDC's upcoming demonstration



• March for Justice Demonstration comes off on July 6



• EFL explained that the NDC was to be also blamed for the woes of the country





The Economic Fighters League has boycotted the National Democratic Congress’ upcoming March for Justice Demonstration slated for Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



In a statement by the group sighted by GhanaWeb, the group named NDC as part of the problems of the country, and for that matter, they could not join their protest, adding that the “system is biased.”



“The fact is that the rotten system currently oppressing us is not upheld by the NPP alone. The NDC are equal partners in creating and sustaining the anti-People establishment that oppresses us. Once we understand this fact we are able to see why the system can deny us our #FixTheCountry demonstration and allow the NDC to march.



“The rotten system is not afraid of the NDC. You cannot fear that which is of yourself,” parts of the statement read.



The statement which was signed by the Fighter-General of The Economic Fighters League, Hardi Yakubu, members and supporters of the group were asked to prepare for the upcoming #FixTheCountry demonstration which is slated for Wednesday 4 August 2021.





Below is the full statement from Fighters:



ON THE UPCOMING NDC DEMONSTRATION



Many have asked our position on recent developments surrounding the upcoming NDC ‘March for Justice’ taking place on Tuesday 6 June 2021.

The Economic Fighters League has always and will always stand by the right of the People to march, to claim public space, and to lawfully exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate. This is something we have been emphasising in recent months, particularly after the incident in June 2020 where Security Forces disrupted a lawful gathering, arresting our Commander-in-Chief and firing live ammunition into the crowd demanding his release.



However, we cannot fail to comment on recent events without raising what many know but may not feel free to comment on given the hostile environment in which we currently find ourselves.

The fact is that the rotten system currently oppressing us is not upheld by the NPP alone. The NDC are equal partners in creating and sustaining the anti-People establishment that oppresses us. Once we understand this fact we are able to see why the system can deny us our #FixTheCountry demonstration and allow the NDC to march.



The rotten system is not afraid of the NDC. You cannot fear that which is of yourself.



This is what informed our #NoVote2020 campaign in the 2020 general elections where we asked people to boycott the elections and reject the system. The system is afraid when you speak to the issues in your personal capacity as a citizen, not when one of their own partners seeks to speak.



So why would the system be so obvious in its bias? In allowing the NDC to March, the establishment deliberately subdues and dismantles your power as citizens, further tying your hands to the rotten system where you continue to be denied your basic needs and rights.



It is this understanding that has informed our decision not to participate in the NDC demonstration. While we will not hold it against anyone for participating, it is our responsibility to tell you the truth in the hope that you will use your head.

We will see you all at the upcoming #FixTheCountry demonstration on Wednesday 4 August 2021.

Revolutionary Regards,



Hardi Yakubu



Fighter-General



The Economic Fighters League





