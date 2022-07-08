Ecobank v Daniel Ofori case: Supreme Court reconstitutes panel

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court of Ghana has reviewed its decision in favour of one Daniel Ofori in July 2018 in a case against Ecobank.



On Wednesday, July 6, a panel was reconstituted by the Court to hear a review application brought by Ecobank against an earlier refusal by the Court to allow it to reopen the decision granted.



This is because Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, a member of the panel hearing the case had earlier disqualified the suit but another decision was announced by Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah on May 19, 2022.



A Joy News report sighted by GhanaWeb said Tsatsu Tsikata brought an action to the court based on "Justice Torkonoo having, in 2014, as a High Court judge, adjudicated a case – Databank Brokerage Ltd v. Danotel and Daniel Ofori – in which the same facts in issue were before the Supreme Court."



Tsikata argued that having determined the case in the High Court, Justice Torkonoo could not now be sitting to determine the same matters as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The seven-member panel now hearing the case consists of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah, Justices Dotse, Baffoe-Bonnie, Pwamang Kotey and Tanko.



The case has been adjourned to July 27.



Background



Ecobank Ghana PLC (Ecobank), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) have been in court with one Daniel Ofori for the past 13 years over a share trade transaction in 2008.



Ecobank, SEC & GSE won at the High Court in 2011 and the Court of Appeal in 2013. The Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal in 2018 and awarded interest in favour of Daniel Ofori based in part, on an investment arrangement between Ecobank and Daniel Ofori.



Subsequent to the Supreme Court decision, a forensic examination conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on the investment agreement tendered in evidence by Daniel Ofori, showed that it had been altered in material parts.



Investigations conducted by Ecobank further showed that Daniel Ofori had collected dividends running into millions of Ghana Cedis as well as bonus shares in respect of the same shares he had sworn on oath, both at the High Court and Court of Appeal, that he had sold and therefore were not his.



Ecobank, therefore, applied to the Supreme Court to re-open the matter to take cognizance of the new evidence obtained by the Bank in order to do justice between the parties. The application by Ecobank was refused. Ecobank then obtained leave of the Supreme Court to apply for a review of the decision out of time.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



