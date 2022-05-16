Ebenezer Dosu’s Death: Police Chief Inspector, 2 Sergeants & 1 L/Corporal to lose uniforms

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Police Chief Inspector, two sergeants, and a Lance Corporal face the risk of being banned from the Ghana Police Service for Professional misconduct and negligence which led to the death of one Ebenezer Dosu in “unlawful” custody as his detention was not on record.



The 35-year-old Dosu died last Thursday after complaining of “stomach pains” inside Ashaiman police cells after he was arrested and detained without any entry into the Police records.



Four men have been interdicted and are currently being questioned over the incident MyNewsGh.com was informed and when found culpable, could lose their uniforms in addition to any other appropriate sanctions that may apply.



The four embattled men are Chief Inspector Bismark Adongo, the station officer, the two counter NCOs, Sergeant Eric Kumi Ansah, Sergeant Lasiru Mustapha and the arresting officer, Lance Corporal Prince Ofosuhene of the Ashaiman Divisional Visibility Unit.



Lance Corporal Prince Ofosuhene who was the arresting officer arrested the suspect for the said alleged offensive, conducive to the breach of the peace and took the suspect to the Ashaiman police station to be detained.



The suspect reportedly vomited while in cells and complained to the counter NCO, Sgt Eric Kumi Ansah, who reportedly ignored him and did not act even after the cellmates also drew his attention to the condition of the suspect.



Sergeant Kumi reportedly did not make any entry into the station diary when the suspect was handed over to him until about 5:15 am on May 4, 2022, when he was about to leave the police station when it was obvious he was in trouble over the suspect’s condition.



This is after the cells leader and other inmates repeatedly drew the counter officer Sgt Kumi Ansah’s attention to the fact that the deceased needed medical attention, but he still failed to act.



At the time Sgt Kumi ended his duty at around 6 am May 4, 2022, and handed over to another Sergeant Lasiru Mustapha, he did not disclose the condition of the suspect to Mustapha about what had happened the previous night. Sgt Kumi insisted he told Mustapha but Mustapha denies ever being told anything about the said suspect.



It was Sergeant Mustapha who discovered the suspect dead with yellowish fluid from his nose and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where his death was confirmed.