Eat humble pie and accept that the police is corrupt – Martin Kpebu to IGP

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Constitutional and human rights lawyer, Martin Kpebu has criticized the dismissive posture of the Inspector General of Police against a recent survey that found the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution in Ghana.



According to Martin Kpebu, it is rather necessary for the police administration to accept the reality of corruption prevalence in the Ghana Police Service.



“It is good that the IG read it and they are raising questions. You see, when we embark on this public debate and the rest, usually we get some new perspective. It helps to broaden the discussion; it helps to throw more light. So to that extent, it is good he raised questions but to reject the survey, that one, no.



“You know he said it just shows that they are continuing the perception from decades ago. No, that’s not correct. These are new persons who were interviewed and the perception as some would say is based on reality. So if you say that 'no, people are using their perception from old surveys and the rest', that’s not correct. Let’s just eat humble pie, let’s just say that 'no it’s not going well, we are not able to tackle corruption, what do we need to do differently?'” he stated on Newsfile.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), conducted a survey that ranked the police as the highest institution that takes bribes and engages in corruption in Ghana.



But in a 5-page response to the report, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare raised concerns about the credibility of the findings.



In several questions posed to the institutions responsible for the survey, the IGP among other things raised concerns about the methodology of the research and tagged the finding as rather corrupted.



But in his reaction to the IGP’s response, Martin Kpebu on Saturday called on the police administration to adopt a holistic approach that engages various stakeholders in fighting corruption in the police service.



“Yes, I am aware they do service inquiries for people who are found to be corrupt and the rest but they need to perhaps bring outsiders in. You see, as an institution, because you are in there, it is not everything you will see. He should compose an independent body to critically look at the police service, and look at how people can bring in new suggestions, especially the low-hanging fruits like traffic offences; spot fines and tickets... If you go elsewhere, if you run the red light, then and there, they will show the evidence then they give you a spot fine,” the lawyer said.



GA/BB