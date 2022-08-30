Eastern Regional Feeder Roads Department owes 147 contractors ¢200m - Report

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Feeder Roads Department in the Eastern Region owes some more than GH¢200 million, the 2021 Auditor-General’s report has found.



The exact amount, according to the report, is GH¢200,343,692.00 70.



“Our review of contract records revealed that the Department owed 147 contractors a total amount of GH¢ 200,343,692.92 as of 31 May 2021”, it said.



“We recommended that the Director of Feeder Roads should liaise with Ministry of Finance for release of funds to settle the outstanding amount of GH¢200,343,692.92 due the contractors”, the report added.



Still, with roads, the report said the Department of Urban Roads in Wa, Upper West Region, delayed the execution of some projects.



“We noted that in 2019 and 2020, the Department awarded 51 contracts totalling GH¢5,890,591.00.”



“The projects were behind completion schedule despite warning letters written to the contractors concerning the delay,” it said.



The A-G’s Department recommended that the Regional Head “enforce the contract terms to compel the contractors to speed up the work and complete the projects without further delay.”