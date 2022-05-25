Eastern Region records 279 fire outbreaks in first quarter

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Eastern Region has recorded 279 fire outbreaks within the first quarter of the year, despite various attempts to curb such occurrences.



Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) II Daniel Tetteh, Eastern Regional Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service noted that the figure comprised 167 bushfire outbreaks and 112 domestic fire incidents.



According to research, smoke from bushfires contributed to the depletion of the ozone layer which negatively affected climate change, hence, crop production.



ADO (II) Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that there was an increased number of bushfire outbreaks this year than last year, adding, “the region recorded 41 bushfire outbreaks last year”.



He associated the over 100 percent increased bushfire outbreaks in the region to the lack of rainfall from October 2021 to February 2022 which made weeds dry and prone to fire outbreaks.



“From October 2021 to February 2022, it stopped raining. The weather became very dry and hazy. However that was not the case within the same period in 2020 and 2021,” he observed.



Again, ADO (II) Tetteh said the inability of residents in fire-prone areas such as the Kwahu South and Kwahu North Municipalities to adhere to fire safety protocols meant to curb fire outbreaks was overwhelming.



“We are doing everything we can to educate residents and train fire volunteers to help prevent bush fire outbreaks, especially in these areas "the human insubordination is disheartening,” he lamented.



ADO (II) appealed to Municipal Chief Executives and Chiefs to support the activities of the Ghana National Fire Service to prevent fire outbreaks especially, in the bush.