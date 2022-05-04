Eastern Region NPP requires new direction, leadership - Paul Amaning

Politics of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has stated that the party requires a new direction and leadership to restore it to its status as a formidable force.



He stated that although the party had been winning the popular votes in the Eastern Region, its performance had been declining over the years while that of the main opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had been increasing.



Using the figures of the last two general elections as a test case, Mr Paul Amaning said the NPP polled a total of 60 percent of the total votes in the 2016 presidential elections and decreased in the 2020 election.



During the same period, he said the NDC improved its performance and so he was of the view that something was not going right and called for a change in attitude towards party activities.



Leadership



With the dwindling numbers of the party at the polls in the region, he gave an assurance that he would move into action and bring all party members together under one umbrella to tackle the battle ahead.



He said for the party to retain power and break the eight, there was the need to change the current leadership of the party and replace it with a new one with the zeal and purpose to help the party achieve its objective.



Strategy



Under his leadership as regional chairman, he said, there would be the need to adopt new strategies which should translate into the kind of leaders the party would elect even at the national level to run the affairs to “break the eight” as it desired to.



He observed that some of the things that happened during the last constituency primaries affected voter turnout in the December 2020 election.



He said many registered voters did not turn out to cast their ballot and added that there was a need to get all those registered voters to come out during election time to vote.



Address concerns



According to him, the party ought to pay serious attention to some of the things and ensure that everyone was brought to the table to help in maintaining the party in power.



According to him, the number of people who did not turn out to vote in the last election in the region was more than the voter population of some Regions combined.



He wondered how that large number of voters did not turn out to vote when the voter registration was done just three months before the polls.



Paul Amaning told Accra-based Kingdom FM that, "democracy is about numbers and we do not have to sideline anyone.”



He said he would reach out to all those who felt abandoned in one way or the other and bring everybody together and unite the party for victory.