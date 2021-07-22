Eastern Region: 4 arrested for unlawful possession and discharge of firearm

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four young men for possessing and discharging firearms and ammunition without permission at Sekesua.



According to a statement from the police, the four who earlier fled from Police at Sekesua and at Otrokper checkpoint were arrested at Akatekpor with the help of the youth.



“They are Enoch Donkor aged 22, John Ashiley aged 22, Adema Eugene aged 35 and Kwaku Asare also 22 years,” The police statement said.



The statement added that the suspects fired sporadically at a burial service of a young woman at Sekesua resulting in distress calls from mourners to Police but suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the Police arriving at the service.



At Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signaled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. With the help of some youth of Akatekpor, a neighbouring community, Police arrested the four suspects. Suspects will be charged with all the crimes committed.



“This is another wake-up call to those who possess firearms without authority to return them to the Police or as directed by the Small Arms Commission. Also, people are reminded that unauthorized firing is a crime, be it at burials, funerals or any other event.



“The Police will continue to count on well-meaning citizens and residents such as the youth of Akatekpor to weed out criminals,” the statement concluded.



In another development, the Upper East Regional Police Command on Sunday, July 11, 2021, arrested three (3) persons alleged to be involved in several armed robbery cases in the Nabdam and Zebilla Districts in the Region.



According to a police statement, suspects Maxwell Ziaba a.k.a Strongman aged 19, Bodozina Awudu a.ka. Network Absorber aged 20 and Yidaana Shamshudeen aged 23 were arrested at various hideouts at Pelungu and Dakota.



“Items retrieved from them include a locally manufactured pistol, ammunition, a double-edged knife, two unregistered motorbikes, five gold detectors and mobile phones, the statement said.