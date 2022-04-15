Easter must give Ghanaians new mindset, hope – Methodist Church

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Methodist Church, Ghana, is hoping that the celebration of this year’s Easter would grant the country a new mindset to address the myriad of challenges affecting its development.



Presiding Bishop of the church, Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, in an Easter message to the country on Tuesday said just as Christians believe that Jesus Christ died and rose on the third day, “May a new life be breathed into all spheres of the country’s development.”



“[May this] Easter grant us a new mindset to address such issues as the indiscriminate felling of trees, galamsey, and pollution of the environment and particularly water bodies.



“A new mindset to reflect on the carnage on our roads, the bribery and corruption which continues dissipating the little resources of the nation.



“A new mindset to reflect on the extreme partisanship that has resulted in the polarisation of parliament and indeed the country.



“A new mindset to reflect on governance and addressing the needs of the poor and vulnerable in society making life bearable for all,” Most Rev.Dr Boafo said.



According to him, just as the resurrection of Christ offers hope to Christians that there is eternal life after death, so shall the season offer hope to the country in times of hopelessness.



To him, natural disasters including the tidal waves, the Appiatse explosion, pockets of conflicts, rising insecurity, pain and suffering being inflicted on people as a result of wars in other parts of the world, all create an atmosphere of hopelessness.



“We celebrate this day because we believe and know that Christ’s resurrection is the true hope of the world that does not disappoint.



“The message of the resurrection bears fruits of hope and restores dignity.



“In the difficult and confusing world we live today, hope, for many people, seems to be in short supply. In our world of economic hardships, unemployment and abuses, of complex family relationships, of problems at work, hope for many people has died.



“The Easter message – He is arisen, gives us hope in a bewildering world and hope to face the uncertainties of the future.”



On the coronavirus disease, Most Rev.Dr. Boafo said though the restrictions may have been lifted, conscious efforts must be made to ensure there was no other wave to draw back the tide of progress the country has made in combating the virus.