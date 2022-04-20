Easter in Keta will be bigger like Kwahu - MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta has said subsequent Easter celebrations in Keta Municipality, will be comparable to that of Kwahu South District, Eastern Region.



Currently, people from all walks of life and nationality thronged the Kwahu Hill every Easter to celebrate the three-day-long holiday due to the touristic activity, paragliding.



Mr Gemegah said Keta, an area which abounds in water bodies including the Keta Lagoon—the largest in the country, and the sea with its idyllic beaches could offer lots of touristic activities.



The MCE was speaking at Vodza Regatta 2022, which among others, saw men and women teams compete in boat racing.



The regatta which attracted natives including Prof Audrey Gadzekpo of University of Ghana, Legon, delegations from academia, civil society organisations, and tourists with personnel from the Ghana Navy, Military and the Police presented to provide security, formed part of activities to mark Easter in Keta.



Mr Gemegah said Easter in Keta, which would remain an annual event on the calendar, offers tourists the chance to make Keta their Easter destination and added that the Assembly had a lot of interesting activities to offer.



“We only hear of Kwahu ooo Kwahu. I tell you; Keta Easter will be bigger in the coming years and visitors will be thrilled beyond expectation because we have a lot to offer.”



Naval Captain Solomon Asiedu Larbi, an officer, who spoke on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Training Command, said “this is more than just a tourist activity, saw the regatta as an occasion to unify both inland and marine fishing communities within the Municipality.



Mrs Bridget Katsriku, member of Vodza Regatta 2022 Planning Committee said the event, which had come to stay would see an improvement in subsequent years.



The April 14-18 festivities being organised by Jubilee Radio in partnership with Keta Municipal Assembly and with sponsorships from Coca Cola, Aborigines Beach Resort, Agblor Lodge and Villa Amore, saw earlier activities including beach clean-up, marathon race and health walk, which received high patronage.



Mr Nelson Atikpo, Area Sales Manager for Accra South, Coca Cola said there were indications that Easter in Keta would be “bigger and better just like what happens in Kwahu” hinting that the company would be part of the celebrations every year at Keta, which he described as “one of Ghana’s growing destinations for tourists.”