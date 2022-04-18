Easter celebration is not about parties and dancing - Christian Council

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022
The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has bemoaned the lack of spiritual attachment to the celebration of Easter by some factions of the Ghanaian public.
According to Rev Mante, some Christians have reduced the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to a time to party and dance, which is an insult to the Christian faith.
“… it is an insult to the Christian faith, particularly during the passion week, where we intensify our prayers and fasting when people are just dancing and doing all those kinds of things, it does not speak well of us at all.
“I am grateful to God that there are Christians who really understand this aspect of Easter, but then still we will always have some who don’t care about this,” myjoyonline.com reports.
The chairman of Ghana’s Christian Council, who said this on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe’, further stated that the celebration of Easter includes significate activities that are meant to make every Christian draw closer to God.
He added that the activities to mark the death and resurrection of Christ include a period of 40 days of fasting and prayers called lent, the Passion Week where Christians are to reflect on the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, but these activities are mostly ignored by some Christians and Easter has become another holiday to them.
