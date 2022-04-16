Easter celebration: Robbers attack church, run away with offering

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Church holds watchnight service on Easter Friday



5 people including children injured after robbery attack, Report



Members' phones, cash stolen, Report



A church (name withheld), located at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region has been attacked by armed robbers on Easter Friday.



The robbers, while carrying out their operation injured about 5 people including 3 children.



According to a TV3 report, the armed robbers bolted with the church offertory after completing their mission.



The incident, according to the TV3 report happened around 1am on Easter Friday, April 15, 2022.



The church was holding a watch night service on Friday to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.



Other items including some members' phones were taken by the robbers.