Easter Sunday: Christians mark Christ’s resurrection

General News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Easter is exceptional to the Christian faith because it is a period to commemorate the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Many Christians worldwide celebrate Easter with special church services, music, candlelight, flowers and the ringing of church bells.



Many Christians view Easter as the greatest feast of the Church.



GhanaWeb visited some churches in Accra on Sunday, April 9, 2023, to find out how Christians commemorated the resurrection of Christ.



One congregant who spoke to our reporter said the day celebration was a memorable one for believers of Christ.



"What I can say is the death of Jesus Christ brings a lot of memories to us. As Christians, it makes us show love to one another; it also gets us closer to God and brings a lot of things to us," she said.



Another added that: "Today marks the 3rd day that Jesus Christ rose from the dead; so yes, it’s actually a very important occasion for us Christians. So, it’s very very important to me."



Listen to some Christians share their celebration of Easter below:







VKB/ESA