Easter: One dead, 13 injured in two separate road accidents at Kwahu

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 10-year-old boy, Emmanuel Atta Serebour, died on the spot on Sunday morning when a car rammed into a group of six people after veering off the road at Christian Quarters in Abetifi in the Eastern Region.



Emmanuel Atta Serebour’s twin brother, another brother, cousin and two others sustained injuries and were treated at the Abetifi Health Center.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least eight individuals sustained injuries in a road crash at the Atibie section of the Kwahu mountains on the same day



The driver of the mini bus heading towards Nkawkaw with 20 passengers on board lost control while descending the mountain and crashed at the edge of the road.