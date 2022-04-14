Easter: Let’s shun evil, conflicts – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called on Ghanaians, particularly Christians to shun acts of evil during and after the celebration of this year’s Easter festivities.



A statement signed by the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, President, GCBC, said “let us…renew our commitment to reject any acts of evil, including acts of war, conflicts and any actions, which will lead to the senseless loss of lives and the creation of needless crises.”



"Easter is significant for us because the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a source of hope and new life for Christians, and indeed, for all mankind," the statement added.



This year, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is celebrating Easter on the theme: “Returning to Galilee, finding the path to peace and hope in a time of crisis.”



It asked Christians to see the resurrection as a call to the world to do all to break the barriers that “kept us separated or divided.”



“In the resurrection, all of us are invited to live and share in God’s life of glory and find God’s path that leads to peace.



“Unfortunately, this gift of the Prince of Peace is often rejected by acts of conflicts, wars and division.



Thus, when we look all around us, we see conflicts, wars, and the horrors associated with these acts of evil,” it noted.



The Conference said God had created from all the races of the world, one common race and one family for Himself and that the uneasy calm at Bawku, the Russia-Ukraine war and other conflicts and wars around the world must be addressed.



The statement admonished Christians to pray fervently to God for peace and an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.



“Let us never get tired of praying for peace, because a Church on its knees is stronger than an army on its feet,” it added.



The Conference also urged the citizenry to continue to deal with difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and protect themselves and others always.