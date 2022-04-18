Easter:Leaders must put interest of people first

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, has admonished leaders to exhibit humility and prioritise the interest of people first for national development.



"This way, the decisions and policies we take will give hope to the people in all spheres of national life," the Clergyman said.



Rev Dogbe, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in his Easter message, said, "the hope of victory in Christ Jesus is our blessed assurance that he who has begun a good work in us will surely bring it to completion."



He admonished Ghanaians to show gratitude for the love bestowed on mankind, and that 1 Peter 1:3 said "Praise be to God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ in his great mercy, he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."



Rev Dogbe encouraged Ghanaians not to give up despite the economic challenges globally and the effects of COVID-19, but hope for the best in the years ahead.



He called for prayers for Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world, and hope that peace would be restored to those countries.