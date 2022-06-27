East Legon: Two brothers trapped in fire

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

East Legon is a town in Accra



Two brothers trapped in fire



Two brothers have died after fire gutted their house



Two brothers have died after fire gutted their house at East Legon while they were asleep, 3News has reported.



The victims, identified as Nana Amo, 8 and Nana Boadi, 5, could not escape from the room when the fire broke out.



The uncle of the deceased boys, narrating the incident to 3FM’s Sunrise show, told them that he received a call from his brother around 2am that, there is a fire outbreak in the house and that two of his children have been trapped in the fire.



According to 3News, the fire was managed with the help of the Fire Service but the children had already died. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been established.



The bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue while investigations are ongoing.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







LAYL/WA