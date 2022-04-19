East Legon Chief accuses Deputy Minister, others of illegal demolition at Mempehuasem

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

East Legon property owners suffer GHC2 million loss in 2021 demolition exercise



Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampao VI accuses civil servants of aiding land grabbing at East Legon



Chief calls on president to investigate alleged abuse of state power



Barely a year after some property owners at East Legon Mempahuasem cried foul for being victims of an illegal demolition exercise, they say some individuals and state officials remain bent on ejecting them from their legally acquired lands.



At a press conference held on Monday, April 18, 2022, the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampao VI, said his residents are currently the subjects of unlawful and targeted destruction of properties by some individuals under the guise of undertaking land reclamation exercise on behalf of the state.



According to the chief, the residents on Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27, 2021, woke up to “some persons claiming to have been sent by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, with an acclaimed backing of the Ministry of National Security, led by one Clement Gyato, a known notorious Land Guard who disguises himself as Land entrepreneur, entered our properties without any notice to us and caused massive demolition of our properties.”



He noted that following a petition to the presidency and a report filed by the police with a subsequent intervention by the police, the matter went to rest until recently.





Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampao VI stated that the perpetrators of the April 2021 demolition almost a year down the line, have once again stormed his jurisdiction this time with the backing of some dishonest public and civil servants at the Ministry of Lands and Lands Commission to revisit his subjects with inhumane and destructive demolitions of homes.



According to the chief, it has been gathered through a series of engagements with officials at the “Lands Ministry and Lands Commission that, the actual plan for carrying out this nation-wrecking demolishing of our homes and property and causing threats to our security and life is based on the ill-advice from Hon Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands, alleging to the Minister that this said area is government land. The intention of Benito Owusu Bio is to seize and share among their cronies these pockets of land located in an area that is vastly developed by private citizens.”



Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampao VI emphasized that it cannot be said that the land which was vested back into the care of chiefs and people of Mempahuasem by the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor government in 2008 is state land.



He noted that the aggrieved landowners hold lease documents and assigned documents from legitimate grantees of the Sanshie family of Mepehuasem to the disputed lands, adding that there are valid Land Titles covering some of the lands and in possession of the aggrieved owners.



“In fact our message is clear, we know those behind these atrocities that are being brought unto my people. We know Clement Gyato and his newly recruited cohort, Kwame A-plus. We know their interest and the beneficiaries such as Hon Abu Jinapor, Hon Benito Owusu Bio, the Chief Director of Land Ministry, Greater Accra Regional Lands Chairman and their friends who because of their access to the corridors of power assume they can take whatever they lay their hands on. I think the time has come for them to reconsider their decisions.



“Our question to the Ministry is, to what purpose will one plot or two plots of land do to the government? Which project is government planning to do on these small pockets of land that belong to citizens? We want to know. Where is the first right of claim when one is in the possession of an asset which government wants to allocate? Why is the government not resorting to court but rather arrogate powers to surrogates to undertake demolishing of buildings which the courts of our land have outlawed?” the chief alleged.







On the legitimacy of his subject’s ownership of the said lands, the chief stated that “the Aggrieved Land Owners in Mempehuasem hold lease documents to these lands and some assigned documents from legitimate grantees of the Sanshie family of Mepehuasem. Some even have Land Titles and Certificate which copies will be shown to the cameras of the media for the whole world to see. Upon obtaining these respective grants of these lands, the grants were presented to the Lands Commission who had processed same and issued to some of the Title Certificates as stated earlier whilst others are under processing. Majority of these owners have occupied and possessed these lands for more than 20 years and within this period made massive investments on the land by way of building structures in the form of fence walls, buildings under construction and completed buildings, where some have lived and continued to live with their families.”



In a demand to the president, the Chief of East Legon Mempahuasem asked for an investigation into the activities of Clement Gyato as well as the alleged abuse and use of state power to illegally eject his subjects from their legally acquired lands without recourse to court or a legitimate court order.



In April last year, some land and property owners at East Legon Mempahuasem accused one Clement Gyato of illegally causing destruction to their properties.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s #SayItLoud programme, the victims said they had suffered a collective loss to the tune of some GHC2 million as a result of the land grabbing activities of Clement Gyato whom they tagged as a notorious land guard.



Read the chief's full address below:







STATEMENT ON THE ABUSE AND USE OF STATE POWER IN THE DEMOLITION OF OUR PROPERTIES CAUSING THREAT OF DANGER AND PEACE IN OUR COMMUNITY- DELIVERED BY NII TORGBOR OBODAI AMPAO VI, MANTSE OF MEMPEHUASEM ON 16TH APRIL, 2022



INTRODUCTION



Greetings in Local Language



Elders of Mempehuasem, People of Mempahuasem, Ladies and Gentlemen, friends from the Media. Good Morning to you all.



It is important to note that, as Martin Luther King Jnr once said, Injustice Anywhere is a threat to Justice Everywhere, and it is by this reason that we have gathered here as the true owners of this land and citizens of this noble country engage the media and the Ghanaian public on troubling events in our community. We are indeed peace loving people who deserve some level of respect. The 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana enshrines the rights and liberty of every citizen to own property and the right to peace and security. The right to defend ourselves and property when threatened.



Indeed, I Nii Mantse of the Mempahuasem together with my elders and all the people of Ga Adangbe deliver this statement on behalf of Land and Property owners of Mempehuasem catchment area spanning from in between Trinity Theology College to Ideal College, who have been suffering from the unlawful and targeted destruction of our properties by some individuals under the guise of undertaking State land reclamation exercise.



RECENT ATTACKS AND ATTROCITIES ON INNOCENT GHANAIANS



Exactly a year ago, on Monday 26th day of April, 2021 and Tuesday April 27 2021, some persons claiming to have been sent by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, with an acclaimed backing of the Ministry of National Security, led by one Clement Gyato, a known notorious Land Guard who disguises himself as Land entrepreneur, entered our properties without any notice to us and caused massive demolition of our properties. Traumatized by this insensitive act and financially affected by the illegal exercise, we therefore petitioned the President HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, Chief of Staff and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources after we had reported it to the East Legon station and the police had intervened.



One year down the lane, these same hoodlums for the past two days and with the backing of some dishonest public and civil servants at the Ministry of Lands and Lands Commission respectively have revisited us with these inhumane and destructive demolitions of homes, buildings and properties; terrorizing our lives especially at this time of the year where families are expected to come together and observe the season of glad tidings, all because of the selfish desire of some elements in government who stops at nothing but to steal from hard working citizens of this country. Today, we shall use this medium to condemn this act, expose the perpetrators, mention their names and shame them.







PLOT BY DISHONEST GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS LED BY DEPUTY MINISTER BENITO OWUSU BIO



We gathered from the series of engagements with the officials from Lands Ministry and Lands Commission that, the actual plan for carrying out this nation wrecking demolishing of our homes and property and causing threats to our security and life is based on the ill-advice from Hon Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Lands, alleging to the Minister that this said area is government land. The intention of Benito Owusu Bio is to seize and share among their cronies these pockets of land located in an area that is vastly developed by private citizens. How can anyone accept the claim of these government officials when on this same land, Churches, Schools, Business Offices, Homes, Hostels, Shops and a host of other projects have all been developed several years ago. Developments that were started and were aided by the sale of these lands from this same palace.



In fact our message is clear, we know those behind these atrocities that are being brought unto my people. We know Clement Gyato and his newly recruited cohort, Kwame A-plus. We know their interest and the beneficiaries such as Hon Abu Jinapor, Hon Benito Owusu Bio, the Chief Director of Land Ministry, Greater Accra Regional Lands Chairman and their friends who because of their access to the corridors of power assume they can take whatever they lay their hands on. I think the time has come for them to reconsider their decisions.



Our question to the Ministry is, to what purpose will one plot or two plots of land do to the government? Which project is government planning to do on these small pockets of land that belong to citizens? We want to know. Where is the first right of claim when one is in the possession of an asset which government wants to allocate? Why is the government not resorting to court but rather arrogate powers to surrogates to undertake demolishing of buildings which the courts of our land have outlawed?



CLAIM OF LAND BY LAND OWNERS



Ladies and Gentlemen, friends of the media, it is instructive to put on record that, the Aggrieved Land Owners in Mempehuasem hold lease documents to these lands and some assigned documents from legitimate grantees of the Sanshie family of Mepehuasem. Some even have Land Titles and Certificate which copies will be shown to the cameras of the media for the whole world to see. Upon obtaining these respective grants of these lands, the grants were presented to the Lands Commission who had processed same and issued to some of them Title Certificate as stated earlier whilst others are under processing. Majority of these owners have occupied and possessed these lands for more than 20 years and within this period made massive investments on the land by way of building structures in the form of fence walls, buildings under construction and completed buildings, where some have lived and continued to live with their families.







CONCLUSION



Since 2008 when President Kuffour true to his words, vested some portions of government lands in Accra including Mempahuasem back to the chiefs and the people, nobody, institution and or Government for that matter, had ward us off these lands neither protested our development of the land. So why now? Therefore on behalf of the people of Mempahuasem, I will humbly appeal to the President and the Father of the Country, to call for investigation into the following;

i. The activities of the said Clement Gyato, a known land guard who goes about destroying people's properties using the names of state institutions and officials.



ii. The abuse and use of state power to illegally eject my people from their legally acquired lands without recourse to court or legitimate court order.



We would also call on government to direct the Ministry and the Land Commission to credit the residents of Mempehuasem some level of dignity to at least engage legally engage rightful owners of the land to bring this perennial nightmare to an end.



THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ATTENTION!!!