Easing economic crisis 'keeps our President up beyond midnight' - Gabby

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has disclosed that the President of Ghana is having sleepless nights.



He says the sleepless nights are as a result of the current hardship the country is being faced with.



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko says the President wants to ensure that Ghana’s economy bounces back and makes life easy for the people.



He made this known in a post on Facebook when he acknowledged that times are extremely hard in Ghana.



He said “Yes, indeed, Ghana is in crisis. And the struggle is bitingly real. Most countries are in crisis now though levels may differ. What matters most is how we come out of it.



"It is what keeps our President up beyond midnight. And, I remain an incurably stubborn optimist (based on knowledge) that Nana Akufo-Addo and his team will lead us to come out of this even stronger. Keep faith!”