Earlier video of murdered Ayiem man testing bulletproof ‘juju’ surfaces

Following the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 28-year-old man at Ayiem in the Western Region, a new video has emerged showing the group conducting a test on the potency of their bulletproof 'juju.'



Suspect, Emmanuel Quayco was arrested on August 25, 2023, after a viral video showed him shooting dead a colleague during a supposed test of a fortification charm.



In a new video which has since emerged on social media, the group of five were captured conducting another test of their charm.



In the said video however, the deceased identified as Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam walked away unscathed after a locally manufactured pistol was fired at his stomach.



In the earlier video showing his death, Amoh slumped and died on the spot after he was shot in the stomach during another testing process.



In a statement announcing the arrest of his shooter, the police said “Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, together with five other accomplices currently on the run, was in the process of exhibiting the potency of their alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.



“The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the other five suspects to face justice. They are advised to surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished out from their hideouts,” the statement added.









Amoh Kwadwo, a 28-year-old also known as Mallam, tragically passed away when his friend, 22-year-old Emmanuel Quaicoe shot him while attempting to test certain juju powers.



