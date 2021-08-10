Eagle Prophet creates chaos in Adum

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Kumasi-based popular Prophet, Randolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle Prophet, has been captured on breaching road traffic regulations with impunity in the Kumasi Central Business District, Adum.



The outspoken preacher was captured by GHone cameras displaying wealth at Adum Central and, in the process, endangering the lives of many people, particularly the youth who rushed on him to have their share of the money he was busy throwing in the air.



According to phone dealers in front of the Adum Melcom branch, the General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel usually comes there to display cash to them in an unprecedented style.



The prophet's act created a chaotic scene and nearly caused a vehicular accident at Adum when the traders chased him for their share of the free money.



Some of the phone dealers in front of the Adum Melcom branch had to jump on his open-top vehicle while driving to get their share of the money.



Traders at Adum and other benefactors of Eagle Prophet's free money told GHone News' Isaac Justice Bediako that this was not the first time he exhibited such ostentation.



