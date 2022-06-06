ET Mensah recently responded to my greeting – Sam George happy with thawing of relations

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has admitted that his relationship with his former boss, Enoch Teye Mensah has been frosty over the years.



He is however happy with a recent incident where E.T. Mensah responded to his greeting when they met at a public function in Accra.



Sam George, who dethroned his former boss to become the National Democratic Congress, NDC’s Parliamentary candidate in the lead up to the 2016 polls, said however that he was no longer bothered about their tense relationship.



“At a point in time I was affected but I have grown out of it, it doesn’t bother me anymore. I don’t think I am a traitor of a sort, besides, if you talk to the ordinary members of the NDC, they will tell you that I am one of the most loyal members ever,” he said in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show.



With respect to the recent incident when they met, he recounted: “I met him recently, two weeks ago, at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch.



“When I saw him, I walked up to him and greeted him because he has been my boss before and thankfully, he responded to me unlike before. As far as I am concerned, I have never wronged him,” he stressed.



Sam George defeated the long-serving MP for Ningo-Prampram, in the race for the NDC parliamentary primaries on November 22, 2015.



The certified results by the Electoral Commission showed that he polled 4,910 votes representing 63.4 per cent of valid votes cast as against ET Mensah's 2,831 votes representing 36.5 per cent of valid votes cast.



ET Mensah had been in Parliament since 1997 at the time he lost the primary. Sam George won the 2016 polls and was reelected in 2020, he also spoke about his interest to continue beyond 2024.



Watch Sam George’s interview on the Delay Show:



