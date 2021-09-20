ET Mensah explains what he believes caused delay in the release of MMDCEs list

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A member of the Council of State, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah has said that the delay in the released of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) can be attributed to the change of the methodology in the nominations.



The former Mayor of Accra told Alfred Ocansy on the Sunrise Show on 3FM Monday September 20 that there were several players in the value chain regarding the selection. This he said may have caused the nine month delay.



“I think things happen because of other reasons. I am sure President Akufo-Addo had some challenges that they had to be resolved. You will recall that this time round they changed the methodology for the selection.



“While they have various groups from the constituency levels through the region to the presidency, so it was a long haul. The local government minister also participated in it, then the Chief of Staff, so naturally going through and looking at certain things or information that you and I may not be privy to. I don’t think there is the need for any brouhaha,” the former Minister of Works and Housing said.



The Local Government Minister Mr Dan Botwe released the list of the MMDCEs on Sunday, September 19.





The government received flak for the delay in announcing the list.



For instance, President of the Chamber of Local Government (ChaLoG), Dr. Richard Fiadomor, claimed that the government has planned to avoid payment of the DACF hence, the delay.



Dr Fiademor said on the Key Points programme on TV3/3FM Saturday, September 18 that “the government has delayed because the government doesn’t want to pay the District Assembly Common Fund for the year 2021.”



“The delay is deliberate,” he told host Dzifa Bampoh.





But Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa said this comment is an opinion being expressed on the matter but not fact.



“You have expressed your opinions on this matter but your opinions are fact. This has got nothing to do with the Common Fund."