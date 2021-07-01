EPA to release Air Quality Data from September – Emmanuel Appoh

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Acting Director of Environmental Quality Standards at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Emmanuel Appoh says the agency will from September this year make Air Quality Data available to Ghanaians to enhance good health.



According to the EPA staff, the agency has put in place state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the data is accurate and efficient for everyone.



“These equipment are being tested and it will be commissioned on September 7 to ensure good healthy living,” he told Francis Abban on Morning Starr.



For his part, Climate advocate Ato Graham said: “These data will make you aware of the air quality of all areas in the country before you step there. It will inform you about which side of the country has the most quality air and which side you can avoid in terms of your health.”



He added that the EPA is partnering with the DVLA and the GPRTU to enforce the environmental laws to tackle issues of vehicular emissions in the environment.



“We need to make the laws work. If we have laws and they do not work, there’ll be anarchy.



“I want to commend the EPA for the good work they’re doing. I believe that the issue of vehicular emission can be tackled when there’s a private partnership. One of the key things the EPA should do is look at enforcing emission standards. When it comes to industry, the EPA should look at combustion fuel.”



Mr. Appoh also added that “Industries are controlled by the EPA so every industry is supposed to have an emission control system. Emissions from industries are not that serious like that of the transport industry“.



He said that the country is suffering from bad waste management which includes burning these waste products that can be sold to earn money.



The National PRO, GPRTU Abass Moro Ibrahim, blamed the emission on the flooding of inferior goods entering the country. He disclosed that all rickety buses on the streets have been cleared.