EPA suspects substance discovered at Apremudu to be bitumen

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Initial visual assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency, suggests that the substance discovered at Apremudu being purported to be crude oil may be bitumen.



A video that has since gone viral shows some persons collecting portions of a thick dark substance from underground at Apremdo, in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



Speaking in an interview with Empire News the Regional Director of the EPA George Diawuoh, said “visually we suspect it to be bitumen”.



He, however, noted that samples of the substance have been collected for laboratory tests, and they expect the results in a few days.



Meanwhile, the discovery of the said substance has resulted in some anxiety among the dwellers of the town, as they see it as an economic breakthrough as some presume it to be crude oil.