EPA supports Gambia in coastal management

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting a Gambian delegation of environmental scientists and activists to study Ghana’s management of the coastal zones under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) strategy.



The five-member delegation, led by Mr Njagga Touray, the Director of Intersectoral Services Network, National Environmental Agency, Gambia, would be in country for five days.



The main objective of the study is to enhance experience building, sharing of knowledge and learning lessons on process of developing a functional ICZM programme and secretariat for Gambia.



It would also offer the opportunity to increase knowledge of stakeholders on strategic ICZM options and tools by creating enabling environment conducive for investment in appropriate green solutions within the coastal and marine zone of the Gambia.



The team members would, therefore, acquaint themselves with the successful experiences in Ghana in developing, promoting and implementing green solution initiatives and technologies and dissemination of appropriate ecotourism.



Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director, EPA, welcoming the team, said the Agency was opened to such partnerships and collaborations that would help countries within the sub-region to build resilience towards climate change.



He reiterated the fact that climate change continued to wreak havoc on most countries, especially in Africa.



He said Ghana, with her coastline bedevilled with plastic waste, had rolled out various initiatives including the ICZM to address the menace, adding that the country also had some good coastal experiences and lessons to share.



Mr Touray, on his part, said climate change was impacting the lives of the Gambian people, majority of who lived around the coastal belts.



He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that members of his delegation comprised five institutions including the Gambia Tourism Board, Gambia Maritime Administration, and the Gambia National Environmental Agency.



He said they were looking forward to meeting officials from the Centre for Coastal Management, University of Cape Coast, and other civil society activists in the management of Ghana’s coastline to learn from them.



The Gambia is the 10th most vulnerable country to climate change. It has a Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA ), rating of 0.4357, which ranks the country among the top 44 most vulnerable Least Developed Countries.



The GCCA is a European Union flagship initiative helping the world’s most vulnerable countries to address climate change vulnerability.