EPA staff petitions Nana Addo to sack CEO

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Some staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect remove from office their Chief Executive, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



According to the employees in a statement, Mr. Kokofu’s performance as the new CEO has been “awful”.



“As the overall head of EPA Ghana, his technical potential and understanding are extremely limited when it comes to managing the environmental issues of the country.” A portion of the statement reads



Their statement was signed by the Chairman, Akwasi Daniel who doubles as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



According to them, the EPA is currently sitting on a ticking time bomb and will implode if the President fails to fire the CEO.



“He has continuously been found wanting in several ways on the job with an extremely poor leadership style and wicked tyranny,” they added.