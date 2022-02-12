EPA launches report on state of marine environment in four coastal districts

Regional News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) has put together a document detailing the state of the marine environment in four coastal areas of the Western Region.



The 192-page document focuses on marine ecosystems, flora and fauna, Physico-chemical and ecological processes, species and algae bloom, and risks to the marine and coastal environment.



The report seeks to establish an understanding of the current status of marine and coastal resources at Jomoro, Ellembelle, Nzema East, and Ahanta, all coastal districts in the Western Region, and the need for the regulators, researchers, industry players, and coastal communities to work together to manage the exploitation of the resources.



It highlights the increased demand and pressures on the limited coastal resources due to population growth and how these pressures including fishing activities, sea defense projects, sand winning, submarine cables, oil exploration had impacted negatively on the habitat conditions and reduced their ability to continually provide quality ecosystem benefits.



Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of the EPA, during the report launch in Takoradi, said the sandy beaches were nesting sites for five species of marine turtles.



This he added was “a testimony of how vital our marine and coastal environment contribute to the quality of our environment and our dear country’s economy".



He, however, noted that human pressures such as overfishing, pollution especially from land-based sources, habitat destruction, and climate change had led to dwindling fish stocks, degradation of the estuaries and lagoons, and the invasion of the coastal waters by sargassum species.



Additionally, increasing population and economic growth in the Western Region had resulted in considerable pressure on the marine and coastal environment leading to the degradation of the vital ecosystem.



He warned that the destructive activities, if not checked will affect the livelihoods of persons who depend on these resources.



Mr. Kokofu said efforts were being made to address the threats to the marine and coastal environment of the Western Region and the country.



He thanked the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMU) for co-funding the study as part of the International Climate Initiative



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, applauded the EPA for what he said was its bold step to document happenings in the marine resources environment and actions being taken to tackle these.



Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, said the report findings were the first steps towards addressing issues in the sector.