EP Church Moderator’s 2024 New Year Message to Ghanaians

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dearly beloved citizens, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations in the triune name of God the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.



We thank God for His continuous care and blessings for us as a nation, as a Christian faith community and as citizens of diverse backgrounds bonded with the common identity of unity in diversity.



Our survival and sustenance during the entire period of 2023 is a clear manifestation of God’s faithfulness, steadfast love and grace for us as a nation. Many Ghanaians, particularly the vulnerable have been largely affected by the economic crisis experienced globally which trickled down and impacted our nation and livelihood at large.



The occurrence of COVID-19, the Russian-Ukraine War, the Israeli Hamas war and many other unfortunate occurrences have largely affected us adversely, though this undesirable situation has also offered us the opportunity to be steadfast in our faith, to hope for the best, to demonstrate our love to one another and above all to learn to trust in God as our sustainer and helper in overcoming all the challenges we face.



Over the span of 2023, we have seen some of our colleagues in parts of Northern Ghana continue to suffer dreadful consequences due to resurgence of communal conflicts, whilst many inhabitants of communities along the Volta Lake in parts of Southern Volta, Eastern and North East parts of Ghana were recently hit with horrible misfortune of displacement, loss of properties and other various forms of afflictions as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



We have also experienced some changes in our climate due to reckless and indiscriminate degradation of our environment including illegal mining as well as destruction of our forest and water bodies. We have to do well to embrace our natural duty and civic responsibility to preserve the earth the adoption of best practices required to sustain the environment.



Nonetheless, in all these adversities and other numerous predicaments, we have been experiencing, God, through His compassion; and His grace has sufficiently secured our lives, and ushered us safely into Year 2024 with hope for revival and brighter opportunities.



Fellow citizens, as we welcome Year 2024 with fervent hope and aspiration, it is important for us as individuals and stakeholders in governance, public service, private sector, civil society, etc to examine our shortcomings and make amends required to re-position the country on the path of progress for effective sustainable growth and development. Let us ensure that the Country recaptures its enviable epithet standard as the “Black Star of Africa” and a shining star globally through good governance, in sports, mining, agriculture, judicial service, security service, trade and industry, academia and research, etc. As state actors and stakeholders, let us submit to the tenets and virtues of our religious faith to uphold high standard ethical and moral values of integrity, loyalty and dedication in the discharge of our stewardship responsibilities.



In this regard, I am appealing to the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executive, to seek the interest of the country and its citizens as a matter of premium and priority when dealing with crucial sensitive issues such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) and related traditional family values concerns. We cannot afford to live in captivity of immorality and unethical values against God’s creation and natural practices.



I therefore urge all Ghanaians to engage in practices and values that is life sustaining to maintain our dignity and survival of our future generation through procreation.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, Ghana goes to the polls this Year 2024 to elect a new President and Parliamentarians for the next four-year tenure.



Undoubtedly, electoral activities before, during and after the polls are usually characterized with unpleasant resentments and hostilities. As patriotic citizens, political actors as well as state regulatory and enforcement institutions, we have to be guided by our religious faith to ensure that engagements associated with the elections are conducted in manner of fairness, transparency and peaceful atmosphere.



While urging politicians and their followers to guard against hate speech and provocative comments, I am also appealing to the Electoral Commission (EC) and state security services to uphold the reputational standards of neutrality, trust and confidence expected of them by creating a level playing ground for all political parties devoid of prejudice. Let me also entreat all religious bodies to rise to their stewardship responsibilities of promoting reconciliation, peace and stability of the country, through prayers and mediation initiatives.





Finally, let us endeavor as patriotic citizens to preserve the values of bond of unity in diversity as one nation, one people with a common destiny to make our country greater and stronger. As the Black Stars of Ghana are making another effort to clinch the ultimate trophy in the 2024 AFCON tournament to be staged in Cote D’Ivoire in few weeks, let us rally our support to the team towards accomplishment of this feat. It is also important for us to demonstrate similar support to the Ghanaian contingent during All-African Games to be hosted by Ghana later this year.



Let us remain committed to the growth and development of our dear nation through our faith in God, the Life, Light and Savior of the World.



Let us all endeavor to be the salt and light of the world.

I wish you a Happy and Prosperous Year!



Peace be with you all!



Yours Sincerely,



SIGNED



RT. REV. DR. LT COL. B.D.K AGBEKO (RTD)



MODERATOR OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY