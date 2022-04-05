EOCO probes ZoDF over big ‘chop chop’ in Zongo astroturf project, other deals 

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A scheme created by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cater for the needs and aspirations of Zongos in Ghana is now embroiled in financial improprieties currently under investigation.



The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is investigating the ZoDF for alleged financial impropriety revealed by a confidential whistleblower against top officials of the ZoDF led by its Chief Executive Officer Arafat Sulemana Abdulai covering the alleged bloated prices for Astroturf projects and other expenses by the Fund that are questionable.



Currently, about 4 staff of the Fund, including a Procurement in-charge are being grilled by the Tiwaa Addo Danquah-led EOCO over circumstances under which certain accounting and procurement breaches took place covering several months starting from at least, late 2019.



Although former Offinso South MP, Ben Abdallah Banda was not directly referenced in any of the infractions, he is expected to be interested in the matter as the Presidential Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund.



The Presidential Coordinating Office, headed by Abdallah Banda plays the oversight responsibility of coordinating between the Presidency and the ZDF Secretariat which is now the subject of investigation.



Also of interest, is former Zongo Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, who coordinated the office before Ben Abdallah took over some months ago. Sources say the two could be invited should it be necessary to assist in the investigations.



Sources say EOCO is particularly interested in several procurement breaches and the inflation of cost of projects such as astro turfs and unusual payment for contracts with or without the knowledge of the top officials of the ZoDF.



However, the main person currently the focal point of the investigations is Acting Chief Executive Officer, Arafat Suleiman Abdulai.



His investigation covers alleged procurement breaches, contract overpricing and payments to non-existent entities which EOCO is proving.



Mr. Arafat Suleiman Abdulai was named Acting ZoDF CEO after the death of the CEO of the then CEO of the Fund, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Alhassan aka Teacher.



Mr. Abdulai was until his appointment, the Technical Advisor to the late CEO and was believed to be capable of cleanly executing the mandate.





He is former Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), UK Branch.