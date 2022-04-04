EOCO investigating Zongo Development Fund, CEO over financial impropriety – Report

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Officials of Zongo Fund cited for malfeasance



Zongo Fund PRO denies knowledge of EOCO investigation



CEO under investigation for reportedly causing financial loss to the state



The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund Secretariat, Arafat Suleman Abdulai, and other officials of the agency, are reportedly under investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office for alleged financial impropriety.



According to a Daily Guide report, the investigation follows a report by a whistleblower who has furnished the anti-graft agency with evidence to support allegations of various financial breaches such as procurement anomalies and project cost inflation.



The alleged malfeasance such as inflation of astro turf projects and unusual payments for contracts under the management of the secretariat is said to have taken place over a period of several months.



The acting CEO is said to be under investigation for causing financial loss to the state while a female procurement officer of the agency is also being questioned over some transactions authorized by the CEO.



Also assisting in the ongoing investigation is an accountant at the secretariat on various matters including a COVID-19 sensitisation programme which reportedly cost the state some GH¢50,000 for per diem payment.



The beneficiaries of the per diem according to the report include persons who are not associated with the Zongo Development Fund.



Other individuals associated with the ongoing investigation are an internal auditor as well as contractors and engineers.



According to the report, some auditors who refused to conform to the malfeasance at the secretariat were hounded out of the state institution.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Fund, Musah Yahaya Jafaru has denied knowledge of the EOCO investigation.



The Zongo Development Fund established by an Act of Parliament in 2017 has been set up to provide financial resources to develop and transform the social and economic conditions of Zongo communities.



The Fund initially operated under the Ministry of Zongo Development and Inner City Development.



The ministry however now operates as a secretariat under the Presidency.