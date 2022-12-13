EOCO doing excellent work in crime fight, I’m extremely satisfied- Kan Dapaah

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has expressed utmost satisfaction at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for its strives in fighting economic crime.



According to him, he is very satisfied with the works and outcomes EOCO has realised in the recent past including the successful composition of the Assets Recovering and Management Policy Framework.



At the launch of the new policy framework and its implementing committee in Accra, the National Security Minister said “thanks to the excellent work that we are witnessing at EOCO and I must admit that I’m extremely satisfied and very happy with the way things are moving.”



The Assets Recovering and Management Policy Framework offers standard operating procedures for Assets recovery and management. The policy document was spearheaded by EOCO with support from their partners.



Albert Kan Dapaah noted that the absence of such an important framework has denied the state a clear direction in the fight against economic crime.



“The absence of a comprehensive policy framework to govern the recovery and also the management of Assets over the years has robbed our dear country of maximising benefits from the work of the institutions such as EOCO. I believe that the launch of this policy framework and also the implementation Committee being launched will shape the path of change in our collective work to right the wrongs of corruption and return proceeds stolen by economic criminals to the state,” he noted.



While describing the launch of the framework as historic, he intimated that the works of EOCO are significantly achieving results and will further be enhanced with the introduction of new strategies for the recovery and management of stolen assets.