EMT can't be chaired by someone who obtained third-class in economics – Economist

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An economist, Daniel Yaw Mordey, has kicked against the suggestions by former president John Dramani Mahama for president Nana Akufo-Addo to disband the Economic Management Team (EMT) and set up a new one with the president as the chair in the wake of economic challenges in the country.



The former president addressing a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on the theme: ‘Building the Ghana We Want’, suggested that the president disband the EMT headed by Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and set up a new one to better manage the economy.



Reacting to this suggestion by the former president on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Friday, October 28 2022, Mr Mordey said the president cannot chair the EMT, stemming from his little understanding of economics.



According to him, the EMT cannot be chaired by a holder of third-class results in economics.



He said from a look at the economic challenges the country is facing, the EMT needs to be chaired by an individual who attained a first class in economics.



That person, he mentioned, must be economically savvy.



He mentioned Dr Osei Akoto, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance during former President John Agyekum Kufour's time, as one of such individuals.



As it stands, we know the president at the university had a third-class result in economics and given the situation Ghana is currently in, the EMT cannot be chaired by a third-class economics student, he argued