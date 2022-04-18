EIU that rightly predicted 2012, 2016 & 2020 elections says NDC will win 2024

Politics of Monday, 18 April 2022

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has forecasted a win for the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 election but expects the NDC to present a fresh “candidate.”



The EIU, an international Economic and Political Research Consultancy group previously predicted correctly the outcomes of Ghana’s election in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.



The latest report released April 13th 2022 and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, makes a forecast of the political and economic situation in Ghana for the next 5 years predicting that the opposition NDC would win the 2024 election due to certain factors.



The EIU said its “baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance — such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption — will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate”, the report added.



Within the NDC, Mr. John Mahama appears to be clamouring to lead the party again into the 2024 election although he faces a challenge from former Central Bank Governor and Financce Minister Kwabena Duffour.



Some top figures of the party are fatigued with the candidature of Mr. Mahama and are calling for Duffour to unseat Mahama. Indeed, in 2020, Rawlings urged Duffour to run against Mahama, which the former Central Bank chief declined.



Ahead of 2024 however, Mahama is expected to win the internal NDC party race.