EIU suggesting NDC can win 2024 polls without Mahama is weak – Kobby Mensah

Dr. Kobby Mensah, Political Marketing and Communication strategist, has described as 'weak' the suggestion that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can only win the 2024 election with a new candidate.



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer for the party polled more votes in the 2020 elections, therefore, it would be out of place for any institution to suggest that his reappearance in the next elections would mar the chances of the NDC.



“On what basis would you actually assume that? Granted that perhaps you have actually spoken to people and there is a populous way of opinion that the former President has to be changed, then, of course, we have to expect it [EIU] to give us the figures.



“For example, if you can actually point to a popular opinion that says ‘X’ number of people within NDC would want to see a new candidate, then you’ve got to give us the numbers and you’ve got to let us see the evidences of your methodology,” the Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School said in an interview on Joy News.



The EIU in its five-year forecast for Ghana stated that although John Dramani Mahama is reportedly considering running again, “we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”



But Dr Mensah thinks the position the London-based Economic Intelligence Unit, EIU, took in their research findings is very weak because it does not speak to any popular opinion and lacks merit.



“When you are making assertions, you would expect to put it in context. I mean, if we had seen a dwindle in a performance, then you’d actually argue that perhaps, he’s not a viable candidate, he’s not electable. This is a huge performance, given the two [2016 and 2020] elections.



“But then you cannot come out with your own opinion and say that you would expect them to inject a fresh candidate, without any solid basis for that. I think that is completely weak. I would expect a very robust debate, a very robust argument in supporting that position but I don’t see that,” he observed.



Ben Ephson, Pollster and Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper had also stated that if John Mahama wants to win the 2024 elections then he has to change his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



He further stated that, if Dr. Bawumia emerges as the NPP flagbearer, it will be difficult for the NDC to win irrespective of who is the candidate or the running mate.



“Clearly, if Mahama wins the NDC flagbearership slot and he is not going to change his running mate, he is going to have difficulties in 2024,” he said.



Ephson explained further on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.



"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."