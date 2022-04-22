EIU Report: NPP focused on 'breaking the 8' - NPP Man

Politics of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GTV’s Breakfast Show on April 21, 2022 discussed the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Report on the economy and Politics.



The Economist Intelligence Unit (ElU) predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general election, but the party needs to revitalise its leadership to increase its prospects.



In a report, the EIU said the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections. But, the NDC and the NPP have taken positions on the news.



The Deputy Communication’s Director of the NPP, Dr. Richard Asante for his part said the NPP is focusing on "breaking the eight agenda and will work hard to that effect”.