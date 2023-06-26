EIB’s Ashanti Regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako honoured by GJA

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: Isaac Bediako, Contributor

EIB-Network Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako has been honored by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association ((GJA), for his impactful contribution to media development in the Region and Ghana at large.



The seasoned Journalist was awarded with a citation during the 2023 edition of the GJA Excellence Media Awards which was held on Saturday June 24, 2023 in Kumasi at Rotary Park.



The memorable event was graced by Chairman of the National Media Commission Lawyer Yaw Buadu Ayeboafo, Education minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum, President of Ghana Journalist Association Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Kpando Akpini Paramount Chief,Okpkpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX, Nana Otumfuo Nkwantakesehene Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio, Kumasi ‘Mayor’ Samuel Pyne and Mr. Gabriel Bosompem among many others.



Presenting the award, the Ashanti Regional GJA Chairman, Kinsley Hope congratulated the productive journalist and other awardees for their accurate and eye-catching reports.

In all 18 individuals and groups were recognized during the awards ceremony for working assiduously in the year under review.



Other seasoned journalists who won awards at the event include, EIB Network’s Prince Bempong Marfo Kojo host of Abusua FM’s morning show, Pure FM’s morning show host, Kwame Adinkra ,Erastus Asare Donkor from the Multimedia Group, Charles Brafo-Anakwa, News Editor for Kessben Fm in Kumasi, Beatrice Spio-Gabrah of Media General, Elisha Adarkwah of Class Media Group among others awarded on the night.



Isaac Justice Bediako after receiving the Award said he was grateful to the leadership of Ashanti Region GJA for recognition.



“Majority of the people I mounted on the same stage with for this beautiful honoring award were the people I listened to way back in Senior High School on Kapital and Fox fm. So I don’t take this award for granted’’.



He added that the award will motivate him to work even harder to come out with compelling and accurate stories that will shape the country for the better.

Citation Presented readings:



ISAAC JUSTICE BEDIAKO You are a broadcast Journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in telling extraordinary stories about ordinary people and events.



It has been your style to deploy your media creative skills to engineer change and to impact lives of people.



You currently work as the Ashanti regional news Correspondent for EIB-Network’s Starr FM, GHone Television, Ultimate FM & Starrfm.com.gh and a member of Abusua 96.5 FM morning current affairs talk show program.



Before joining EIB-Network you worked as Morning Show producer for K103.7 now Solid FM from 2008-20012. You were the Ashanti Regional Correspondent for Radio XYZ from 2011-2014.



From 2014 you have been with the EIB-Network as Ashanti regional Correspondent of Starrfm and starrfm.com.gh with additional responsibility as Correspondent for GHone TV.



Later, you took up an appointment at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation as Administrative Manager responsible for all administrative work under the foundation.



You hold a BA in Public Relations from Christian Service University College (CSUC) and Master’s degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



GJA ASHANTI is proud of your consistent contributions to journalism development in the Region and beyond.

Ayeekoo!



Chairman of the National Media Commission, NMC, Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, who was the special guest of honor for the event underscored the need for free press in Ghana.



According to him, independent media is not a luxury but a necessity that must always be available to propel development.



“The media are crucial to development and democracy as they provide the basis for empowering and enabling the people to express their views and opinions, to participate in the process of governance and peaceful building “.



Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo used the opportunity to encourage media practitioners to play their role effectively, providing sufficient and accurate facts to make rational judgment and decisions.

He however called on government agencies, media partners and other stakeholders to see journalists as an important element of governance and collaborate well with them for development.