EFL donates over GH¢11,000 to the families of Macho Kaaka, other victims of Ejura riot

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, a delegation from the Central Command of the Economic Fighters League under the leadership of CiC Ernesto Yeboah landed in Ejura to visit the family of Kaaka and those of the victims of the massacre.



As part of the outlined actions, CiC presented the donations received through a fundraising campaign to the various families affected by the Ejura shooting incident.



According to the Fighters League, a total of GHC 11,120 was raised. Out of that figure, GH¢5,000 was allocated to Kaaka’s wife and 5 children, GHC1,000 to his mother while the rest has been distributed among the families of the two killed and those injured.



May be an image of 3 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor CiC reminded Kaaka’s family and the other victims to be proud that their children stood up for the truth, that they did no wrong by heeding the #FixTheCountry call to action, and that their blood will not be vain.



He also reiterated that the Economic Fighters League and fellow conveners of #FixTheCountry had no faith in the so-called Ejura public enquiry and that we would be proceeding to petition the UN Human Rights Council, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and other bodies to do independent investigations to unravel the truth and bring the perpetrators to book.



May be an image of 3 people, people sitting, outdoors and tree ”We must express our appreciation to the families visited for receiving us. The Ghana their loved ones fight for will come to pass.



We also deeply appreciate all those who donated to this effort. Your kindness has been noted as part of history,” he added.



