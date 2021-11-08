ECOWAS reaffirms its demand for the unconditional release of Alpha Condé

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its demand for the unconditional release of the ousted President of Guinea, Alpha Condé.



The Authority says it takes note of the recent developments in Guinea, particularly the adoption of the Transition Charter, the appointment of a civilian Prime Minister and the formation of the Transition Government.



It urges the Transition Authorities to urgently submit a detailed timetable of activities to be carried out under the transition towards the holding of elections, in accordance with the decisions of the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held on 16th September 2021.



ECOWAS also called for a more robust and offensive mandate and enhance the operational capacity of MINUSMA to deal with terrorism challenges in Mali.



ECOWAS will accordingly request the United Nations Security Council to make the necessary amendments to the mandate of MINUSMA, a communique issued at the end of the 3rd extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government on the situation in Mali and Guinea, on Sunday November 8 said.



On the political front, the Chair of ECOWAS informed the Authority of the official notification by the transition authorities of their inability to meet the transition deadline of February 2022. The Authority highly deplores the lack of progress made in the preparations for the elections, including the absence of a detailed timetable of activities for the conduct of elections on the agreed dates.



The Authority reiterates the need to adhere to the transition timetable in respect of the elections scheduled for 27th February 2022 and calls on the Transition Authorities to act accordingly to ensure expeditious return to constitutional order.



Accordingly, the Authority calls on the International Community to take the necessary measures to ensure that the transition authorities respect their commitment to an expeditious return to constitutional order.



In conformity with the decision taken on 16th September 2021, the Authority decides to impose sanctions with immediate effect against individuals and groups who have been identified, including the entire Transition authorities and the other transition institutions. These sanctions will also be imposed on the members of their families.



The sanctions include a travel ban and a freeze on their financial assets. It further instructs the President of the Commission to consider and propose additional sanctions at its next Ordinary Session on 12th December 2021, should the situation persist.



Furthermore, the Authority calls on the African Union, the United Nations, and the bilateral and other multilateral partners to endorse and support the implementation of these sanctions.



The Authority condemns the expulsion of the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to Mali in this critical context and calls on the transition authorities to uphold the spirit of dialogue and collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission to ensure a successful transition.



