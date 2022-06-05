ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra on political instability in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Session in Accra, Ghana, on 4th June 2022, under the chairmanship of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened to review the recent political developments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, since the last Extraordinary Summit held on 25th March 2022 in Accra.



The Heads of State and Government considered the report presented by Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the situation in Mali and the reports of the ECOWAS Assessment Mission to Burkina Faso and on the situation in Guinea presented by Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ghana’s Minister of National Security who represented, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and also Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.



The Authority also considered the memorandum presented by the President of the Commission on the deployment of the Support Mission for the Stabilization in Guinea Bissau and on the Financial Situation of the Missions.



The Authority commended the quality of the documents presented and took notes of the recommendations contained therein.



Discussions on Burkina Faso:



On the security front, the Authority took note of the efforts made by Burkina Faso, despite its numerous challenges, in recovering some localities, thus, leading to the return of some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the reopening of some schools.



In this regard, the Authority encourages the transition authorities to sustain the momentum towards further enhancing security in the country.



On the humanitarian front, the Authority expressed serious concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation compared to the situation noted by the previous ECOWAS mission in the country in April 2022. It called on the international community to strengthen its humanitarian support to Burkina Faso.



The Authority welcomed the decision to allow former President Kaboré to return to his home and insists that he be given full freedom.



The Authority also reiterated its concern about the duration of the transition period set at 36 months by the Burkinabé Authorities as stated in its Communiqué issued on 25 March 2022. Consequently, and in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Summit held on 3 February 2022, the Authority reiterated its strong condemnation of the coup d'Etat of 24 January 2022.



The Authority also decided to uphold the suspension of Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS institutions until constitutional order is restored while demanding the finalisation of an acceptable transition timetable.



The regional body further took note of the correspondence of 31 May 2022, from the Transition Authorities stating their willingness and commitment to continue dialogue with ECOWAS to ensure a return to constitutional order as soon as possible.



ECOWAS also decided, in line with this commitment, to continue the discussions with the authorities on the transition with a view to reaching an agreement.



Furthermore, the Authority decided to appoint Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger, as ECOWAS Mediator for Burkina Faso, to facilitate dialogue among all stakeholders.



Discussions on Guinea



The Authority expressed serious concern over the deteriorating sociopolitical situation notably due to the lack of an appropriate dialogue framework between the government and the political stakeholders and civil society actors.



The Authority also expressed concern about the length of the 36-month transition period announced by the transition authorities. Consequently, the Authority demanded the finalisation of an acceptable transition timetable.



It also urged the government to establish an appropriate framework for dialogue with political and civil society stakeholders in order to ease the socio-political tension and ensure a peaceful transition.



The Authority further confirmed the designation of Mohamed Ibn Chambas as ECOWAS Mediator in Guinea and called upon the Government to respect the human rights of all Guinean citizen and to desist from any arbitrary act that undermine the rule of law in Guinea.



Discussions on Mali



The Authority commended the efforts made by the ECOWAS Mediator with a view to reaching an acceptable timetable to ensure a quick return to constitutional order, in accordance with the ECOWAS and African Union protocols and decisions.



In addition, the Authority decided to ask the Mediator to Mali to continue his efforts and to finalise the discussions with the transition authorities.



Accordingly, the Authority decides to uphold the sanctions imposed on 9th January 2022 and continue the dialogue with a view to reaching an agreement to ensure a gradual lifting of the sanctions as benchmarks of the transition are met.



The Authority also called on partners to increase their humanitarian support to Mali.



Touching on the Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (MASGB) and on the Financial Situation of the Stabilisation Missions, the Authority took note of the Commission's report on the deployment of the Mission in Guinea-Bissau, with a view to ensuring the stability of the country. It expressed gratitude to the troop contributing countries (TCC) for their support and took further note of the financial situation of the Stabilisation Missions.