ECOWAS leaders in Accra for second meeting on Burkina Faso coup

Burkina Faso president, Christian Kabore, ousted from power



Lt. Col. Damiba leads coup in Burkina Faso



ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso



Heads of State within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have arrived in Accra for their Second ECOWAS Meeting on the Burkina Faso crisis.



The meeting is being chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana and the Chairperson of the ECOWAS bloc.



Burkina Faso has been in the news after a successful coup was undertaken in the West African country by the military, led by Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.



Until then, he was head of security for the capital, Ouagadougou (the country's third security region).



Damiba had only been handed that post in December 2021 by outgone President Kabore in a move analysts said was to retain the support of the military at the time.



ECOWAS has since suspended the country from all activities of the bloc for toppling Christian Roch March Kabore as president of the country.



This second meeting of ECOWAS is currently being held behind closed doors.



