ECOWAS has failed – Security Expert

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Emmanuel Kotin, the Executive Director of the Africa Center for Security and Counterterrorism, expressed his concerns over the failure of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to fulfil its intended purpose.



Mr. Kotin’s remarks in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” talk show, come in the wake of the ongoing political situation in Niger, where the military junta has taken control.



He recounted significant situations as he drew attention to the issue of electricity supply and its impact on regional relationships.



He pointed out a striking example involving Nigeria and Niger, where the decision to cut the electricity supply from Nigeria to Niger has raised questions about the effectiveness of ECOWAS in fostering cooperation.



“Electricity supply to Nigeria is what destroyed river Niger. There was a pre-agreement for Niger not to put up its dam because it will prevent the waters from flowing to Nigeria. Then why would Nigeria cut electricity to Niger. They have no moral right to do that and they’ve broken a part of Niger,” he said.



“So if today the Niger military leaders are able to hold on to gov’t and they have decided to build their own dam then Nigeria will be in darkness and is that going to help us as a sub region,” he quizzed.



The security expert also highlighted a similar scenario between Ghana and Burkina Faso, where disagreements over electricity tariffs led Burkina Faso to construct its own dam. The consequences of this decision, as he noted, have negatively impacted the North-Eastern region of Ghana, causing damage to agricultural lands whenever the dam is opened.



He further argued that interfering with the Niger junta void of diplomatic alternatives while having neglected these instances of unilateral decision-making by member states undermines the foundational principles of ECOWAS.



The sub-regional organization was established to promote cooperation, stability, and shared development among West African nations. Mr. Kotin expressed concern that such actions could lead to a breakdown of trust and hinder progress in the region.