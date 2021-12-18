ECOWAS Maritime Centre warns of impending piracy attacks

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

The ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone F has warned of impending piracy attacks on ships from the eastern waters of Ghana to south of Lagos, Nigeria.



The warning alert, which was issued on Saturday and made available to the Ghana News Agency, said: “The general area covers about 672 square miles and about 93nm offshore Tema, Ghana.”



All vessels transiting the demarcated area and the Golf of Guinea (GoG) are advised to be extra vigilant, maintain sharp anti-piracy lookout and report any suspicious activities or skiff/boat movements to the authorities for prompt action.



The MMCC also advised fishing vessels operating within the general area to exercise extreme vigilance and report any suspicious activities promptly, or if possible avoid the general area.



Information received from multiple sources indicated an increased threat to shipping for the next few days within the demarcated area, the alert said.



The general area had so far recorded five maritime incidents in 2021, which included boarding incidents on Bourbon Evolution, CP Tianjin and Rowayton Eagle, and the kidnapping onboard fishing vessels Atlantic Princess and Iris S, about 30nm north of the demarcated area in Ghana and Benin, respectively.



“Coastal law enforcement agencies and foreign naval assets operating in the GoG are encouraged to increase surveillance and patrols within the area and beyond to deter or arrest pirate action groups.”