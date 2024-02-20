ECG to cut power of parliament over GH₵23m debt

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Parliament is at risk of losing power due to an outstanding debt of over GH₵23 million owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana, a news report by citinewsroom.com has stated.



According to the report, the power distribution company is contemplating disconnecting the power supply to parliament on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, as part of its "Operation Zero Balance" initiative, aimed at recovering unpaid debts from its customers.



The decision to include parliament in the disconnection targets has drawn attention given its crucial role in national governance.



The report noted that the significant debt accumulated by parliament poses a challenge to ECG's operations and affects its ability to fulfil the demands of power producers.



This potential action follows a recent disconnection at Accra Academy Senior High School on February 19, 2024, due to an outstanding debt of GH₵400,000.



The Accra Sports Stadium also had its power cut by the ECG because of accumulated debts.



