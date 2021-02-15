General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

ECG retrieves over GHC7m from power theft

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Regional office has recouped close to GHC8 million from power theft in the year 2020.



The recovery has been realised through a stepped-up routine operational surveillance by the power distributor to breach the surging loss of revenue due to power siphoning.



The Tema Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana comprises seven districts namely South Tema, Afienya, Krobo, South Tema, Ada, Nungua and Prampram.



Substantive customers in the districts, particularly Krobo, Afienya and Ada presently use postpaid metres, as a few others are also on Self Help Electrification Project, SHEP metres.



The Revenue Protection and Loss Control Unit of the Tema Regional ECG had from January to December 2020, monitored 12, 635 metres of residential, non-residential and Special Load Tariff customers as one surest step to curb power theft.



Out of the above figure, 541 customers were detected to have engaged in illegal power connections including metre bypassing, unauthorized service connection, and metre tempering.



This culminates in the loss of 10.81GWh of energy, translating into GHC9, 725, 011.18.



The office through the detection has been able to retrieve GHC7, 855, 404.98 from the above-mentioned amount.



Some culprits who are yet to defray their costs have entered into payment terms and plans with the company in order to recover the remaining GHC1, 869, 606.28.



Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Tema Regional ECG Public Relations Officer speaking with Atinka News’ Edward Graham Sebbie who disclosed that ECG is clothed with the legal mandate to prosecute illegal power users, advised the Ghanaian public to go through the laid down processes to acquire metres for themselves.



She, therefore, called on the public to furnish the office with information on illegal power users as such informants will be rewarded with 6 percent of monies penalties from the culprits.



The Tema Regional ECG, PRO however assured of continues intensified monitoring operations to curb illegal power usage.